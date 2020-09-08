11 Massive 2020 Movies Now Arriving In 2021

It has been an atypical year, to put it mildly. When it comes to movies, it's safe to say that most of them have been pushed back and delayed at least once or twice from their original 2020 release date, with most of them now occupying 2021's release date calendar. This perpetual shift in dates have seen Marvel movies, the newest Fast & Furious sequel, and several other blockbusters delayed six to eight to even 12 months away from when they first originally slated to debut in theaters both nationwide and internationally.

For every studio movie like Tenet opening up in an uncertain theatrical market, there are at least two or three more major motion pictures that decided to become 2021 movies. And that's, of course, assuming that they'll stick to those dates moving forward. With that said, here are 11 massive movies that jumped from 2020 over to 2021.