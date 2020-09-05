Mulan’s Behind-the-Scenes Script Changes Focused A Lot On Gong Li’s Villain

I was kind of the final casting on it because all the other actors were already there. Gong Li showed up after me, but her character was already written in. I think there was a scene where Mulan is going to recruitment camp and she came across Gong Li’s character tangled up in these trees. In that scene, Mulan unties her and saves her in a way that didn’t make it in. But yeah, there was a lot of stuff they had to rework around the script – maybe they didn’t feel flowed well or something like that.