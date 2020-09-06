Fantastic Beasts’ Dan Fogler Responds To Rumors Of A Major Harry Potter Character Appearing In The Franchise

Leave a Comment
The filmmakers behind the Fantastic Beasts franchise have worked to make it clear that the stories can stand on their own, though they have incorporated many elements that are familiar to fans of J.K. Rowling’s legendary book series, including some of her most iconic characters. Now, Dan Fogler has an answer for fans who are wondering if another key Harry Potter character could show up in Fantastic Beasts.
Thus far in the Fantastic Beasts series, we’ve seen a few key Harry Potter players show up. While the spin-off series has helped flesh out the backstories behind villains like Grindelwald and Nagini, the most direct connection between the two franchises has been Albus Dumbledore -- Hogwarts’ beloved headmaster and one of Harry Potter’s magical mentors.
Fans have speculated that we could see even more Harry Potter characters in Fantastic Beasts 3, which will find the core characters back at the famous wizarding school -- and that’s not something Dan Fogler, who starred as Jacob Kowalski in the first two Fantastic Beasts and will be returning for the third, will rule out.
During a conversation with Movie Dweeb, he was asked whether we can expect to see fan favorite characters like Hagrid showing up in Fantastic Beasts, and he added some fuel to the fire with his answer:
There could be that Hagrid crossover, which would be very interesting. Is that what people are saying? I didn't know that.
Dan Fogler went on to riff a bit on how they might incorporate Hagrid into the Fantastic Beasts world, noting that the timeline for the films might make it possible:
[Hagrid's mother] is there, and she comes to Newt and she's like, 'I have my baby boy, can you take care of him?' And Newt is like, 'Well, I'm a little busy.' And there's me, 'Alright, I'll take care of this giant kid. I thought that would be a fun connection there.
He isn’t the only Fantastic Beasts cast member that’s indicated they’d be happy to hang out with Hogwarts’ gamekeeper -- Eddie Redmayne also called out Hagrid as a character he’d like to bring into the fold. The actor didn’t rule out other Harry Potter characters coming into the fold, either:
With the whole Time-Turner thing, you could really have anybody show up. Hermoine pops in by accident or something, some kind of Easter egg.
Just so we’re clear, we’re pretty sure he’s not saying Hermione Granger is going to show up in any future Fantastic Beasts movies. He does have a point, though -- that the magical elements of the Harry Potter world make it relatively easy for the Fantastic Beasts filmmakers to introduce any character they want, any time they want.
Whether they should add in Harry Potter characters is another question altogether. The Fantastic Beasts series seems to have plenty of stories of its own to tell without leaning too heavily on the original HP crew.
But would you like to see more Harry Potter characters show up in Fantastic Beasts? And if so, which ones? Let us know in the comments!