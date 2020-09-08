First Look At Adam Sandler’s Netflix Movie Hubie Halloween Includes A Happy Gilmore Reunion

It’s unclear who Julie Bowen is playing in Hubie Halloween, as none of the other characters in the movie have been identified yet. Judging by the above photo though, it looks like Bowen’s character and Adam Sandler’s Hubie know each other, although whether they just met or she’s known him for a while remains to be seen. My money’s on her being one of the few characters who sympathizes with Hubie rather than ridicules him like everyone else.