Upcoming Awkwafina Movies: What's On Tap For The Comedic Actor

Since its initial announcement back in 2019, Raya and the Last Dragon has been met with some production delays brought on the recasting of the film's lead, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which swept across the globe just as production was picking up in March 2020. The movie was initially slated to be released on November 25, 2020, but the slot was given to the Pixar film Soul after its original release was pushed back because of the pandemic. Despite the shutdown, the team working on the upcoming Disney feature has been able to push through with the help of video calls and working remotely in order to get everything ready for the movie's March 12, 2021 release date.