Sorry, Casting John Cena As Sandman In The Next Spider-Man Movie Makes No Sense

Why do it again, in the very next movie? Especially when there’s a far better option for a classic Spider-Man villain we haven’t yet seen on screen in Kraven the Hunter. As per the comics, Kraven is a big-game hunter who comes to New York City to try and capture Spider-Man, believing him to be the most elusive prey on the planet. Using Kraven even fits into the narrative of Spider-Man getting his identity revealed at the end of Far From Home. J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons again, yay!) could hire Kraven to track the menace known as Spider-Man. Jameson could also pay for the creation of The Scorpion (Michael Mando), another vintage villain who has yet to get his big-screen due.