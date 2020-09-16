Jamie Foxx: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Project Power Star

As a comedic, dramatic, and musical performer, Jamie Foxx has certainly proven himself over the years. Once a sketch comedy star on In Living Color, Foxx has gone on to become a bonafide A-list movie star with an Oscar to his name and several high-profile projects under his belt. Most recently, this line-up includes Project Power, which hit Netflix earlier this summer.

The original superhero action-drama was another good showcase for Foxx's clear talents, though there are a number of movies that put his skills on display. Many of which are currently available across various streaming services, as it turns out. Therefore, if you consider yourself a big fan of Jamie Foxx, you should make a point to check out these stream-friendly titles, which includes everything from awards contenders to goofy comedies to animated family films. When it comes to Foxx's filmography, there should be something for everyone to enjoy.