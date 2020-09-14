Does The Babysitter: Killer Queen Director McG Have Plans For A Third Movie?

Spoilers ahead for The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Don't read on if you haven't seen McG's second installment in the over the top slasher franchise.

Narratively, The Babysitter: Killer Queen does seem to leave some narrative threads for a third movie to pull from. The sequel saw Cole and newcomer Phoebe (Jenna Ortega) saved from the blood cult, as Samara Weaving's Bee got a redemption arc of her very own. And in the mid-credits scene, the opportunity for a threequel is teased.