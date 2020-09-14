Does The Babysitter: Killer Queen Director McG Have Plans For A Third Movie?

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years, the streaming wars have really picked up. In addition to its countless original TV shows, Netflix has put extra stock into film content lately. In fact, the streaming service already has a few bonafide franchises, including the McG's The Babysitter movies. Sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen was released last weekend, and fans are already wondering if a threequel might be happening next. And now McG has answered those lingering questions.
The Babysitter hit Netflix back in 2017, so it was a number of years before Killer Queen actually became a reality. The sequel brought back the original cast and paired them with a set of newcomers for another mix of comedy and gore. But could this be a bonafide horror trilogy? Iconic filmmaker McG recently spoke to this possibility, saying:
There have always been three beats to this story. There’s the first beat, which is an adolescent Cole who is having these strange feelings about the babysitter. But naturally it’s not appropriate for him to realize those feelings with a grown woman. In the second film he’s in an age where he can experience love… and we could explore that. I don’t want to talk about the third beat of the Cole arc. But should the audience like this movie, then we’re ready to do the third one. Let’s see if people like this one.
Well, this is exciting. It looks like the narrative seeds for a third Babysitter movie have taken root in McG's mind. He's the mind behind the previous two movies, although the sequel Killer Queen will likely need to be a hit on Netflix. Luckily for the filmmaker (and fans), the second installment is currently streaming in the top 10 titles on the streaming service.
McG's comments come from his recent appearance on The Boo Crew podcast. While doing a deep dive into what it took to bring The Babysitter: Killer Queen to life years after the original, he also revealed that his vision does indeed extend into a third installment. Of course, his vision will depend on the second movie's success on Netflix, and whether or not the powers that be decide to bring a third installment to homes.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen picks up years after the events of the original movie, once again revolving around Judah Lewis' Cole. Unfortunately it looks like surviving a blood cult wasn't permanent, as the same group of killers are mysteriously brought back to hunt the protagonist down. That includes the likes of Bella Thorne, Robbie Ammell, Andrew Bachelor, and Samara Weaving.
Spoilers ahead for The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Don't read on if you haven't seen McG's second installment in the over the top slasher franchise.
Narratively, The Babysitter: Killer Queen does seem to leave some narrative threads for a third movie to pull from. The sequel saw Cole and newcomer Phoebe (Jenna Ortega) saved from the blood cult, as Samara Weaving's Bee got a redemption arc of her very own. And in the mid-credits scene, the opportunity for a threequel is teased.
During the credits for The Babysitter: Killer Queen, we're shown that the Devil's Book from the first movie was still very much intact. There's no telling who might get their hands on it and try their own sacrifice, or if it'll be another chance for the same group of ghosts to return for a third rampage. Either way, we can be sure that if The Babysitter gets a second sequel it'll once again focus on Judah Lewis' Cole. After all, McG has big plans.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen and the 2017 original are both streaming on Netflix.