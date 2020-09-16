Watch A Guy Get Thrown Out Of Disney World For Not Wearing A Mask While Trying To Quote A Bug's Life

One of the big questions regarding Walt Disney World reopening was just how well the resort would be able to manage its guests in the new environment. While guests were expected to keep their distance and wear masks, nobody was quite sure how well those rules would be able to be enforced considering the sheer size of Disney World. Well, we now have a specific example of what happens when somebody doesn't abide by those rules, as a guest was recently caught on video being forcibly removed from Disney's Hollywood Studios for failure to comply with the mask policy, while he envokes Pixar's A Bug's Life to attempt to build up some sort of Disney World insurrection.