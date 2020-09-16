Olivia Wilde Is Already Having Trouble With Marvel's Famous Spoiler Policy

Leave a Comment
Directing a Marvel movie is a significant opportunity for any filmmaker, but naturally there are guidelines to follow when attached to such a project. Among them, you can’t go dropping spoilers left and right to the public, which is something that Booksmart director Olivia Wilde is already having trouble keeping in mind.
It was reported last month that Olivia Wilde has been tapped to direct a Marvel movie, which might be centered on Spider-Woman. However, that still hasn’t been officially confirmed, and when asked during a recent interview about if she could say anything the project, Wilde answered:
All I can say is that this by far the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me. Because not only do I feel like I get to tell a story that, God, it’s like, listen to me trying to avoid Kevin Feige’s pellet gun.
Substitute a sniper rifle for the pellet gun, and Olivia Wilde’s comment during her appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast echoes what other Marvel directors have said in the past. Obviously as a Marvel movie comes closer to release, more details can be shared to give fans a better idea of what’s to come, but the company is definitely insistent to these filmmakers that they not spoil any crucial details without the proper go-ahead, hence the jokes about snipers following them around.
So for now, Olivia Wilde is unable to disclose any specifics about this Marvel movie she’ll be working on with Booksmart writer Katie Silberman. Maybe it’s about Spider-Woman, maybe it’s not; we’ll have to be content in the dark for the near future. However, it’s Wilde’s mere mention of Kevin Feige that’s particularly interesting.
In the aforementioned report about Olivia Wilde directing a Marvel movie, it was stated she would be a Sony project. While Sony and Marvel Studios still have a special arrangement going with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and it’s looking like the upcoming Morbius could be connected to the MCU, Kevin Feige doesn’t have a hand in the making of Sony Marvel movies. So unless Wilde misspoke, then either Feige’s involvement in such projects have changed, or Wilde is actually tackling a Marvel Studios movie.
Considering that Jessica Drew, the first Spider-Woman from the comics, doesn’t have any direct ties to Spider-Man, it is possible that Marvel Studios has the rights to her, and is among the MCU cinematic tales they have in the works. However, I’m more inclined to think this is still a Sony project given all the other characters who go by the Spider-Woman moniker that studio has at its disposal.
In any case, Olivia Wilde is keeping tightlipped on what we can expect from her Marvel movie, but she definitely sounds excited about it judging by the following she said in the same interview:
We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. So not only do I get to tell the story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that’s what made it so incredible for me…
Of course, before Olivia Wilde tackles this Marvel movie, she’ll be teaming up with Katie Silberman on Don’t Worry, Darling, a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. So far the cast for that movie includes Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine
Once specific details about Olivia Wilde’s Marvel movie come in, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, you can keep track of what the MCU has coming down the creative pipeline with our comprehensive guide.