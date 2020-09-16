Olivia Wilde Is Already Having Trouble With Marvel's Famous Spoiler Policy

Substitute a sniper rifle for the pellet gun, and Olivia Wilde’s comment during her appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast echoes what other Marvel directors have said in the past. Obviously as a Marvel movie comes closer to release, more details can be shared to give fans a better idea of what’s to come, but the company is definitely insistent to these filmmakers that they not spoil any crucial details without the proper go-ahead, hence the jokes about snipers following them around.