All The Batman Movies And TV Shows You Can Stream On HBO Max For Batman Day

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over 80 years after his debut in Detective Comics #27, Batman continues to be one of the world’s most popular superheroes (if not at the top of the list, depending on who you ask), so much so that he’s even had his own holiday since 2014. This year, Batman Day falls on Saturday, September 19, and HBO Max subscribers won’t be lacking for ways to celebrate Gotham City’s Dark Knight on the movie and TV front.
Thanks to it being part of the WarnerMedia empire, HBO Max has a deep catalog of Batman content to delve into this weekend. Starting off, let’s go over the live-action Batman-related movies that you’ll be able to play.
Batman, 1989
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
Suicide Squad, 2016
Justice League, 2017
Joker, 2019 (HBO)
That’s a sizable chunk of Batman’s big screen presence over the decades, although notable omissions include 1966’s Batman, which is set in the same continuity as the same-named campy TV series, and the latter two movies in director Christopher Nolan’s take on the Batman mythos, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, which can be rented or purchased on digital formats. It’s also worth mentioning that Joker technically doesn’t include a fully-costumed Batman, but a young Bruce Wayne does factor into the story.
Next, let’s go to the animated Batman movies, of which there A LOT to enjoy, whether the Caped Crusader is the star of the show or he’s part of a star-studded ensemble.
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
Justice League: Doom, 2012
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
Justice League: War, 2014
Batman vs. Robin, 2015
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: The Killing Joke, 2016 (HBO)
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Wow, that’s a lot to take in, and you could easily spend all of your Batman Day just watching a few of these entries (I recommend Batman Beyond: Return of The Joker and Batman: Under the Red Hood). However, there are a few notable entries missing from the list. If you’re interested in watching Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm, head over to Netflix, and The Lego Batman Movie can be found on Xfinity Stream.
Finally, on the TV front, only 2013’s Beware the Batman and the Harley Quinn animated series are currently available on HBO Max. Those of you wanting to binge something like Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond or Batman: The Brave and the Bold will want to turn to DC Universe, while those you who enjoyed the prequel series Gotham can find that on Netflix. The aforementioned Batman ’66 series can be rented or purchased digitally.
So while HBO Max is missing some cool Batman movie and TV shows, overall the selection they do have is quite impressive. Those looking to scratch that Batman itch over the weekend can head over to the still-relatively new streaming service, which is offering a free seven-day trial. And, of course, if you want to read Batman comics, DC Universe has plenty of those in its catalog.
As for what the future holds in store for Batman on the big and small screens, Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to don the cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (which is back to filming in the U.K.), and HBO Max has a spinoff series in the works set during the first year of Pattinson’s Batman’s existence. But Batfleck fans needn’t worry, as not only will we see that version of the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it drops on HBO Max next year, but Affleck is also set to reprise his Batman in The Flash, which will include Michael Keaton returning as Batman too.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest in Batman movie and TV news, and keep track of other kinds of DC movies are on the way with our handy guide.