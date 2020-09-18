Jennifer Garner Had A Great Response When Asked Whether She's Pregnant

Leave a Comment
While some celebrities have used the wild rollercoaster that has been 2020 to take some time out of the spotlight, some other celebrities have opened up their homes and their hearts to be candid about the challenges they are facing. One of the celebrities who has been absolutely delightful throughout the year has been Jennifer Garner. The Love, Simon actress came out of the woodwork with another absolute gem this week when she addressed pregnancy rumors head-on.
What I like about Jennifer Garner’s social media approach over the last few months is that it’s been no holds barred. Drinking in the laundry room? Why not? Dressing in period clothing for virtual school lessons? Yes, please. Helping a fan grieve the loss of a relationship? Of course. She’s had so much empathy for what her fanbase has been going through in 2020 and has shown a genuine and generous side of herself in the process. Also, sometimes she’s not afraid to be blunt, as happened when a fan asked her if she was pregnant. Her response?
I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be – pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.
She also used some donut and pizza emojis when responding to the fan about the belief she might be pregnant. Honestly, in the Instagram post, she was wearing baggy overalls, so I guess someone may have taken that as a clue she had something to hide. I take it as a clue she likes to be comfortable, but I digress.
Meanwhile, it’s worth noting Jennifer Garner quietly broke up with her long-term partner, CEO John Miller, a few months ago, so she’s not even seeing anyone right now. She’s also nearing 50 and while Janet Jackson had a baby at 50, it doesn’t seem as if Jennifer Garner is pregnant or would even be particularly excited about going down the baby path again.
Jennifer Garner does already have a whole passel of kids. She was previously married to Ben Affleck between 2005 and 2018, though they initially split in 2015. The two share three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who are, 14, 11 and 8, respectively. She has plenty of kid-related stuff to fill her days right now, plus a dog. She’s already rocking the whole mom thing.
If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Jennifer Garner in 2020, I highly suggest it as an Internet pastime. Some other quarantine faves include Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, who have both been delightful, though also pushing out their brands a little more than Jennifer Garner has been. Although I suppose “cool, quirky mom” is basically her brand.