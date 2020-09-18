Jennifer Garner Had A Great Response When Asked Whether She's Pregnant

What I like about Jennifer Garner’s social media approach over the last few months is that it’s been no holds barred. Drinking in the laundry room? Why not? Dressing in period clothing for virtual school lessons? Yes, please. Helping a fan grieve the loss of a relationship? Of course. She’s had so much empathy for what her fanbase has been going through in 2020 and has shown a genuine and generous side of herself in the process. Also, sometimes she’s not afraid to be blunt, as happened when a fan asked her if she was pregnant. Her response?