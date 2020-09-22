What Tenet Borrowed Directly From Sean Connery’s James Bond, According To The Film’s Costumer

If you’re making a movie like this then Bond is the kingpin. It’s like the big kahuna. But you want to make it different. I was more creating the Sean Connery Bond than anything else. Not necessarily suit styles but the way the suit is worn by the character and the way he looks in the suit, and I was trying to go beyond that. It’s more the character of Sean Connery’s Bond, not necessarily the clothes he was wearing, because obviously those were made in the Sixties. It’s a totally different period. But it still, as a look, lasts and works. You want to achieve the essence of that, without stealing it, but still get the satisfaction that it gave. When you went to your first James Bond movie and saw Sean Connery, you thought: ‘Wow, this guy’s amazing, I want to grow up to be like that.’ You wanted that quality.