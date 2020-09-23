Jessie J Seems To Reveal Reasons For Channing Tatum Relationship Problems On New Album

It’s not clear if Jessie J and Channing Tatum are currently together. The couple started dating back in 2018 following Tatum’s split from Jenna Dewan. He and Jessie J then also split a year later. After that, they reconnected, then split again. In the spring they had been spotted together during quarantine, but that was months ago. Perhaps Jessie J’s new album will continue to shed new light on the matter. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum has his directorial debut Dog going into production, not to mention other projects in the pipeline. So, suffice to say, whether there are still feelings there, the two celebrities are certainly going to be busy for a while.