After Console Wars: 10 Other Great Video Game Documentaries To Stream

High Score - Netflix

Okay, High Score is technically a docuseries, but the Netflix-produced series about some of the most pivotal moments in gaming history should be at the top of the list for anyone wanting to know more about their favorite games (arcade and home console), and the driving forces behind them. Each of High Score's six episodes focuses on a different era of games starting out with arcades and the rise and fall of the early generations of consoles and going all the way to the shift from 2D to 3D gaming in the mid-90s.

High Score treads similar ground as Console Wars in the episode "This is War," about the fight between Sega and Nintendo but does touch on some topics that didn't get as much time in the CBS All Access documentary, especially the section on the birth of EA Sports' Madden series.

Stream it on Netflix.