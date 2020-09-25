Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Posts Sweet Tribute To Billie Lourd After She Gave Birth

There's really no argument, that is an epic name. But it's a name that has everything. The child has the last names of both parents, but as separate names rather than a hyphenated single name, and also the middle name Fisher, obviously, a tribute to Billie Lourd's own mother, who friends, family, and fans are clearly still mourning. Why go with the standard three names when you can fave four, and as Mark Hamill says, when two of them are King and Lourd, you're clearly being set up for success.