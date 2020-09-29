Eddie Redmayne Talks J.K. Rowling, Trans Rights As Fantastic Beasts 3 Resumes Filming

While speaking with The Daily Mail, Eddie Redmayne mentioned how was alarmed by the “vitriol” that was directed at J.K. Rowling on social media, which he described as “absolutely disgusting” and led him to sending her a private note. However, Redmayne also said he disagreed with her comments, noting that he has many “trans friends and colleagues” who are having their “human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis.” Describing the insults that have been directed at the transgender community as “absolutely disgusting,” the actor continued: