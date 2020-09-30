Hugh Jackman's Wife Responds To Persistent Tabloid Rumors That He's Gay

Back in 2013, Hugh Jackman talked about how the rumors “bugs” his wife, but other than that, the couple has kept quiet about addressing them and it doesn’t seem to have perpetuated past some presumptuous tabloid headlines. While Furness was more established as an actress when she met Jackman, she has since stepped back for the most part, as Jackman has led a number of massive hit films and received an Oscar nomination for Les Miserables in 2013.