What To Stream On Disney+ To Get Into The Halloween Spirit

It is October and that can only mean one major thing: Halloween. This frightening holiday is the one time of the year where ghouls, goblins, and ghosts become the main attraction and your primary source of entertainment. Halloween movies can be a fun thing to watch all year-round, but they become even more exciting during October as you edge closer to All Hallow’s Eve. When needing a dose of nostalgia or for parents with little ones, Disney+ is a reliable streaming service to find spooky, but not too spooky, movies.

Disney+ is filled with plenty of cute and creepy animated films, full-length scary live-action movies, and plenty of fantastical episodes of your favorite Disney and Fox series. For this list, I selected a few films and shows that will make you feel just monstrous.