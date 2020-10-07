Upcoming Amy Adams Movies And TV: What's Ahead, Including Zack Synder's Justice League

An accomplished actress who only continues to impress us with her versatile and distinguished talents, Amy Adams is one of our greatest and most revered working actresses. And thankfully, she has several intriguing and exciting new projects on the near horizon, many of which pique our curiosity.

From Hillbilly Elegy to Zack Snyder's Justice League, Amy Adams remains a busy and impressive woman, and we might be mere months away from the movie or TV show that finally turns this Academy Award-nominated actress into a future Oscar and/or Emmy winner. Things only continue to look bright and promising for the astonishing talent, and we're here to list just a few of the noteworthy titles that Adams currently has lined up on her growing resume. If you're a big Amy Adams fan, as well you should be, here's what we can look forward to seeing in the not-too-distant future.