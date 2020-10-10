Christmas Movies On Netflix: The Full List Of Holiday Movies And Shows Streaming In 2020

November 1, 2020 - A New York Christmas Wedding

With her Christmas Eve wedding approaching, Jennifer Ortiz (Nia Fairweather) is confronted by a Christmas ghost who shows her a world in which she followed her heart and professed her love to her childhood best friend instead of entering a relationship with her soon to be husband in the Hallmark movie A New York Christmas Wedding.

November 1, 2020 - Christmas Break-In

The 2018 TV movie Christmas Break-In centers on 9-year-old Izzy (Cameron Seely) after she becomes trapped in her school because of a blizzard on the last day of school before Christmas break. When a trio of crooks breaks into the school and kidnaps the janitor (Danny Glover), it's up to Izzy to save the day.