Christmas Movies On Netflix: The Full List Of Holiday Movies And Shows Streaming In 2020

The holiday season will be here before too long and you know what that means — a ton of Christmas movies on Netflix. In the final three months of 2020, the streaming giant will release so many original holiday movies and special editions of various shows, so much so they could barely fit in Santa's sleigh. With everything from the return of a certain pair of princesses switching things up again, a beefcake Santa Claus going on another adventure, and even some seasonal cheer from Dolly Parton, there's a lot to take in. So, without wasting more time than absolutely necessary, here's everything you can expect to catch on Netflix that has anything remotely to do with holiday cheer.
October 28, 2020 - Holidate (New Netflix Original)
The first holiday offering from Netflix this year will be the new original romantic comedy Holidate starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as two singles who turn to one another as "platonic" holiday dates over the course of a year. And while these two holiday-haters may act like they are just hanging out to mock various festive events, it's only a matter of time before they fall in love with Christmas and one another.
November 1, 2020 - A New York Christmas Wedding
With her Christmas Eve wedding approaching, Jennifer Ortiz (Nia Fairweather) is confronted by a Christmas ghost who shows her a world in which she followed her heart and professed her love to her childhood best friend instead of entering a relationship with her soon to be husband in the Hallmark movie A New York Christmas Wedding.
November 1, 2020 - Christmas Break-In
The 2018 TV movie Christmas Break-In centers on 9-year-old Izzy (Cameron Seely) after she becomes trapped in her school because of a blizzard on the last day of school before Christmas break. When a trio of crooks breaks into the school and kidnaps the janitor (Danny Glover), it's up to Izzy to save the day.
November 1, 2020 - Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
The 2019 animated short Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale follows Scout Elf Newsey Noel (Leslie Bellair) as she tries to get to the bottom of the biggest mystery at the North Pole: how does Santa travel the world in one night?
November 1, 2020 - Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
In the 2020 animated short Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue, a group of Santa's most trusted elf friends help him work out the kinks in his flight plan ahead of his annual flight around the world.
November 1, 2020 - Elliot The Littlest Reindeer
The 2018 animated feature Elliot the Littlest Reindeer, one undersized reindeer with the biggest heart is given a chance to lead Santa's sleigh when one of the elder reindeer announces their abrupt retirement.
November 4, 2020 - A Christmas Catch
The 2018 TV movie A Christmas Catch follows detective Mackenzie Bennett (Emily Alatalo) as she goes undercover to nab a suspected diamond thief, only to fall madly in love with the crook who may or may not be as guilty as she once expected.
November 4, 2020 - Christmas With A Prince
In the 2018 TV movie Christmas with a Prince, pediatric specialist Tasha Mason falls in love with a clumsy royal after Prince Alexander Cavali takes a bad fall on the ski slopes and ends up in the children's ward at Mason's hospital.
November 5, 2020 - Operation Christmas Drop (New Netflix Original)
When congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) is sent across the Pacific Ocean to determine if an Air Force base should lose its funding, she ends up clashing with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig). As her mission goes on, however, Miller learns more about the base, its inhabitants, and most of all, Captain Jantz, who she ends up spending her time with on a rather unique Christmas.
November 10, 2020 - Dash & Lily (New Netflix Series)
Based on the young adult book sensation Dash & Lily's Book of Dares comes the Netflix series Dash & Lily, which follows the two titular characters as they share a notebook containing all of their dreams and desires as well as some fun dares for one another. The adventure takes the two across New York City in this holiday treat.
November 13, 2020 - Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (New Netflix Original)
If you're up for a fantastical musical, then Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which features a cast made up of Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, and newcomer Madalen Mills, is the movie for you. This Netflix original follows an eclectic toymaker after his former apprentice steals his most prized possession and is forced to uncover old inventions to restore the magic in the town of Cobbleton.
November 15, 2020 - A Very Country Christmas
The 2017 TV movie A Very Country Christmas follows a country music star (Greyston Holt) as he returns to his hometown for the holidays only to find true love.
November 15, 2020 - Hometown Holiday
In the 2018 TV movie Hometown Christmas, Krista (Sara Troyer) has an encounter with Ryan (Bradley Hamilton), an entertainment lawyer who's visiting her hometown but the stay ends up being longer than anyone ever expected.
November 18, 2020 - Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas (New Netflix Series)
The new Netflix reality series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas appears to be everything you would expect from the title like that. This new home decorating show follows Benjamin Bradley as he brings festive cheer to those who need it the most.
November 19, 2020 - The Princess Switch: Switched Again (New Netflix Original)
Fans of the 2018 Netflix original The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens as Maragret Delacourt and Stacy DeNovo are in for an early Christmas present when the romantic comedy's sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again picks up where the story left off two years ago. This time around, there's a third lookalike, Fiona, who looks to liven things up for Stacy and Margaret, who is now the ruler of Montenaro.
November 20, 2020 - Alien Xmas (Netflix Family)
The Netflix family original Alien Xmas follows a small alien named X who sets out to save Christmas from a race of aliens determined to steal Earth's gravity on Christmas.
November 22, 2020 - Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square (New Netflix Original)
You can't have Christmas without Dolly Parton, so lucky for us, the country legend and streaming giant are coming in strong with Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. This centers on a small town that is being torn apart by the rich and nasty Regina Fuller (Regina Fuller), who goes through a major change after hearing the stories (and 14 original songs) from the local townsfolk and an angel who looks remarkably similar to Dolly Parton.
November 24, 2020 - Dragons: Rescue Rider: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)
When a group of ice-breathing dragons swoops in and tries to put the village of Huttsgalor's plans on ice, it's up to the inhabitants and their dragons to save the holidays.
November 25, 2020 - The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (New Netflix Original)
Haven't had enough of beefy Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) after watching The Christmas Chronicles? Well, old St. Nick and his wife (Goldie Hawn) are back and better than ever in Christopher Columbus' upcoming The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. The new Netflix original centers around Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) as they try to save the North Pole, and Santa, from a terrible threat.
November 27, 2020 - Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (New Netflix Documentary)
The upcoming documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker follows Debbie Allen as she and her dancers prepare for their annual performance of Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, as well as the production's impact on the entertainment world.
November 27, 2020 - Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Netflix competition series Sugar Rush Christmas returns for its second season where contestants push themselves to their limits as they come up with inventive and tasty creations.
November 27, 2020 - A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)
The Netflix kids animated series Go! Go! Cory Carson gets the holiday treatment in upcoming special about Cory Carson trying to help a snow plow that looks a lot like Santa remember his identity and fill the world with Christmas cheer once again.
November 29, 2020 - Wonderroos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)
The upcoming Netflix family animation special Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! follows the Wonderoos learn about all sorts of holidays leading up to one big party.
November 30, 2020 - Spookely And The Christmas Kittens (Netflix Family)
The 2019 Disney Jr. special Spookely And The Christmas Kittens comes to Netflix and centers on Spookely the square pumpkin as he and his friends on Holiday Farm prepare for a Christmas extravaganza.
November TBD - Überweihnachten (Netflix Series)
The upcoming German-speaking Überweihnachten is a three-part miniseries about Bastian (Luke Mockridge) as he comes to terms with his brother dating his ex-girlfriend, which results in multiple fits of anger and fighting.
December 1, 2020 - Angela's Christmas Wish (New Netflix Original)
The upcoming Netflix original animated film Angela's Christmas Wish follows a young girl whose only Christmas wish is to reunite her family in time for the holiday season.
December 1, 2020 - The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Series)
The Netflix series The Holidays That Made Us, which is similar to The Toys That Made Us takes a deep dive into the world of Christmas movies like Elf, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and various others that have defined the holiday season for decades.
December 3, 2020 - Just Another Christmas (New Netflix Original)
The upcoming Netflix original Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) follows Jorge, a cranky man who takes a nasty fall on Christmas Eve and wakes up a year later having no memory of what happened over the previous 364 days. This continues to happen time and time again until Jorge comes to terms with the decisions that brought him to this point.
December 4, 2020 - The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
The hit English cooking challenge The Great British Baking Show returns with a holiday-themed episode showcasing eight returning bakers competing for the holiday crown in this festive turn for the show in its third season.
December 5, 2020 - Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Family)
The Netflix family animated treat Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas follows Mandy Mail as she delivers Christmas letters to Santa as other trains help Old St. Nick brings gifts to children around the world.
December 8, 2020 - Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
Who says monsters don't deserve presents? The upcoming Netflix animated special Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers will help prove that you shouldn't always judge a book by its cover.
December 9, 2020 - Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas (Netflix Family)
The Netflix original series Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love gets a Christmas version in which the titular character takes a bump on the head and ends up getting a look at her near-distant future.
December 9, 2020 - The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Family)
Netflix might have pulled the plug on The Big Show Show but fans of the short-lived series will get one final chance to enjoy Big Show and company getting in all sorts of hijinks during the holidays. And who knows, maybe there will be some Santa wrestling.
December 11, 2020 - A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Family)
The upcoming Netflix family animated special A Trash Truck Christmas follows Hank as he sets out to teach Trash Truck the true meaning of Christmas, as well as help Santa on his busiest night of the year.
December TBD - Home For Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Norwegian Netflix series Home for Christmas returns for Season 2 in December when Johanne (Ida Elise Broch) returns home once again for holiday shenanigans.
December TBD - How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Series)
The Netflix series How To Ruin Christmas follows a dysfunctional family as they try to right each other's wrongs after a planned wedding ends in disaster.
Those are all the Christmas movies, shows, and specials coming to Netflix between now and December 25. Make sure to check back and see if any new treats get added between now and the end of the holiday season.