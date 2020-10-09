Why Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes Needs To Have A Bigger Role in Enola Holmes 2

I'll admit, we don’t know if we’re getting Enola Holmes 2. Still, considering its success on Netflix, there’s always a good chance it could happen. The director seems interested in pursuing it and admitted there have been sequel discussions. For now though, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if Netflix decides to move forward with a sequel, I think it behooves the streaming service to give its audience more Sherlock. But what do you think? Should Sherlock Holmes have a larger role in another Enola Holmes movie? Let us know in the poll and comments below!