Taika Waititi And Ryan Reynolds Have A Great Exchange Over Free Guy's Outtakes, And I Can’t Wait

While Taika Waititi has mostly made his name in recent years as a writer and director, make no mistake, he's actually a really good actor no matter what he actually says. Having said that, it wouldn't be that shocking if he gets a little rusty compared to his co-stars in Free Guy simply because he doesn't do it as often. So, while it's possible Ryan Reynolds is just messing with Waittiti here, he likes to do that with people, it's also possible that this is all true and there's a movie's worth of Taika Waititi outtakes.