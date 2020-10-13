The Internet Is Having A Field Day After Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Reveals Howard The Duck Is One Of His Favorite Movies

Yes, Howard the Duck was at the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but for a character who was on the path to reclaiming their cool, a participation trophy isn’t enough to warrant a pat on the back. Chad Johnson would probably agree with this fact, seeing as he’s a hard in the paint Howard The Duck fan; and quite frankly we’d love to hear from him on the matter. For now though, we’ll just wrap with the fact that no matter how obscure or out there a movie may seem, there’s always at least one pro-football star that’s going to help you put some love for that movie out into the universe. Now if only we could find a current/former NFL player who is a fan of John Carter.