Alita: Battle Angel Fans Have Big Plans Ahead Of Movie's Re-Release In Theaters

Some might still be wondering why Alita: Battle Angel is worth such attentions, as the film was released over a year ago and did fairly well at the box office. Others might think that such energies are better spent championing other causes. But if 2020 has shown us anything, especially with both the Alita Army and Snyder Cut movements, it’s that fans voices can be heard; and when they raise them, some good can be done in the process. We’ll see what happens with the big Alita: Battle Angel re-release, as it will be heading back to theaters for the weekend of October 30, at both select AMC and Cinemark Theater locations.