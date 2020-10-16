Why The Resident Evil Reboot Needs To Launch A Cinematic Universe

Resident Evil is one of those unique horror franchises that went from one simple survival horror video game in the '90s to becoming a large-scale phenomenon. It’s just too immense to contain into one trilogy or series, and has everything it needs to become a cinematic universe that could give filmmakers the time and breadth to develop the characters and villains. It will be a challenge, but I think the payoff would be worth it. But what do you think? Should the Resident Evil reboot try to expand into a cinematic universe? Let us know in the comments!