Adam Sandler Talks Hubie Halloween, Knowing The Difference Between When His Movie's A Hit Or A Flop

Adam Sandler has done countless movies over the last few decades, which have helped make him the A-list star he is today. But like any other actor, not every film he’s made has been a hit. This is a testament to how difficult it can be to predict when something will or won’t resonate with viewers. Despite the use of test audiences and feedback from execs, studios and stars are taking a chance whenever they release a new piece of content into the world. As Sandler's latest Netflix flick Hubie Halloween hit the streamer, the actor how he distinguishes what will hit from what will flop.