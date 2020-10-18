Is There A Harry Potter Reunion On The Way? Here’s What Tom Felton Says

It is too early to say who might be available to participate in a reunion, but the cast is huge. And regardless of who shows up, with eleven years of memories together, they’ll likely have plenty to talk about. Of course, if a virtual reunion doesn’t work out this year, there’s an even bigger anniversary coming up in 2021. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, so it is a huge milestone for the film franchise. Hopefully by then, the pandemic will be less of a threat and an in-person reunion will be feasible.