The Craft: 6 Things To Remember About The Original Before The Craft: Legacy

The Craft is a 90s cult hit that starred Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Robin Tunney. It followed four teens as they learned to master their witch powers. The Craft involved lots of magic, betrayal, snakes, and plenty of screams. Recently, Blumhouse revealed the trailer for the upcoming sequel, The Craft: Legacy. The Craft 2 looks like a film that will pay tribute to the original movie while also carving its own identity.

Because The Craft: Legacy isn’t completely ignoring the original film, it’s important to revisit the first movie to see what possible direction the new movie may take. If you don’t have time to rewatch the original The Craft, or you just don’t want to pay to rent it, let’s look at some of the key things to remember before the sequel premieres.