Emma Watson: What To Watch On Streaming If You Love The Harry Potter Star

Beauty And The Beast (Disney+)

In exchange for her elderly father’s (Kevin Kline) freedom, a young female villager (Emma Watson) makes herself a prisoner to a conceited prince cursed with a monstrous form (Dan Stevens in a motion capture performance) unless he can find true love before it is too late.

Why Emma Watson Fans Will Like It: Casting Emma Watson as Belle, the titular “Beauty” of Beauty and the Beast, may have been key to the overwhelming box office success of Disney’s 2017 live action update of their heartwarming Best Picture Golden Globe-winning animated musical inspired by the famous French tale.

Stream Beauty And The Beast on Disney+ here.