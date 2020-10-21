Kristen Stewart’s Lesbian Christmas Movie Happiest Season Is Heading Straight To Homes

Happiest Season follows Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis’ Abby and Harper, a couple who are getting serious just in time for the holidays. Harper plans to propose to Abby during Christmas dinner, but she’ll have to come out to her family first. The movie also stars GLOW’s Alison Brie, Parks and Rec’s Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. It was written by Mary Holland and Clea DuVall, the latter of whom also directed and said this about the move to Hulu: