11 Netflix Movies To Watch If You Like Sci-Fi Thrillers

Bird Box (2018)

A mysterious supernatural phenomena emerges on Earth with deadly consequences for anyone who looks upon it, forcing the remaining few to shield themselves from any sight of the outside world to survive.

Why It Is A Great Netflix Original Sci-Fi Thriller: This apocalyptic hit, also starring producer Sandra Bullock as a mother desperate to reach a safe haven for her children, was initially assumed to be an A Quiet Place rip-off that substitutes forced silence for forced blindness, but when you realize Josh Malerman’s original novel came out in 2014 and actually give it a chance, it becomes clear that Bird Box is a thrilling, emotionally impactive family story that effectively stands on its own.

