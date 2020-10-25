Upcoming Timothée Chalamet Movies: What's Ahead For The Dune Star

Going Electric - TBD

In the early part of his decades-long career, Bob Dylan was known for his signature brand of folk music that was anything but electric, but the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer shocked thousands of his fans (and the music world in general) at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival when he traded in his trusty acoustic for an electric guitar and new material.

Hated at the time, the moment has since become one of the biggest moments in the history of modern music, and will soon become the focus of James Mangold's next feature, a biopic about the man formerly known as Robert Zimmerman. The movie, which is set to feature Timothée Chalamet as the controversial music icon during one of the most pivotal moments of his early career, according to Deadline.