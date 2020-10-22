Comments

Leave a Comment

news

New Porn Stats Reveal The Worst Hollywood Chris, And It's Not Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt in Guardians of the galaxy.

While there are more than four actors named Chris in Hollywood, when it comes to the “best” and “worst” Chris debate, there are four dudes named Chris who are often considered: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth. (Sorry Chris O'Dowd.) What do all four of them have in common? Well, they’re all very fit white dudes who have appeared in superhero projects. While internet drama has recently called out Pratt as being the worst of the bunch, when you take a look at the porn stats, the numbers appear quite different.

Porn creator YouPorn compiled some stats based on searches on its site and found that Chris Pratt is not the worst Chris, at least when it comes to porn search metrics. In fact, when it comes to porn, Chris Pine has fewer searches than the other four on YouPorn site. I guess this is a case of Marvel triumphing over DC in at least one metric. Or maybe people just aren’t as into Star Trek as I thought.

YouPorn Best Chris/Worst Chris search tabulations

While YouPorn doesn’t give specifics about how often people are searching or how the graph came together, by the site’s research, Chris Evans ranks as the “best Chris,” probably because people can’t get enough of “America’s Ass.” The most shocking thing about this graph is the crazy gap even between Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. I have to guess that perhaps this has to do with Evans accidentally revealing a nude pic of himself recently, but perhaps people are just that into Captain America.

Related

Chris Evans Had An A+ Response To His Nudes Being Leaked

I’d be interested to see how the worst Chris/best Chris debate plays out on other porn sites, but so far all we have is this one graph to go off of. Of course, we’ve done our own research at CinemaBlend previously, and -- spoiler alert -- Chris Evans won a poll on our site too, though that was when asked a simple question about who is the best Chris. (To clarify, we were not asking about porn searches.) Unfortunately, in that poll Chris Pine was eventually voted as the least best Chris as well.

Best Chris/ Worst Chris CinemaBlend poll

As for Chris Pratt, the MCU and Jurassic World star has been in the news lately as the “worst Chris” thanks to some personal beliefs and a social media post that rubbed people the wrong way. Many of his co-stars have since come out to defend the Guardians of the Galaxy actor from the court of public opinion, including James Gunn, Zoe Saldana and more.

Ultimately, Chris Pratt may not be the best Chris, but if you’re looking for his best movie and TV roles, we definitely have you covered. And if you came here looking for Chris Pratt porn parodies, that’s a thing that exists too.

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

During Avengers Event, Kamala Harris Touched On Chadwick Boseman's Friendship, Legacy news 1d During Avengers Event, Kamala Harris Touched On Chadwick Boseman's Friendship, Legacy Jessica Rawden
Sounds Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Bringing Even More Familiar MCU Characters Back For Disney + television 1d Sounds Like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is Bringing Even More Familiar MCU Characters Back For Disney + Erik Swann
How Helstrom's Creator Approached Marvel Easter Eggs In The Hulu Horror Series television 1d How Helstrom's Creator Approached Marvel Easter Eggs In The Hulu Horror Series Nick Venable

Trending Movies

Holidate Oct 28, 2020 Holidate Rating TBD
Come Play Oct 30, 2020 Come Play Rating TBD
Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
The King's Man Feb 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
What About Love Feb 12, 2021 What About Love Rating TBD
The Battlestar Galactica Movie Is Back On With Some X-Men Talent TBD The Battlestar Galactica Movie Is Back On With Some X-Men Talent Rating TBD
Emma Watson: What To Watch On Streaming If You Love The Harry Potter Star TBD Emma Watson: What To Watch On Streaming If You Love The Harry Potter Star Rating TBD
Star Trek: Discovery's Latest Episode Raises Questions About Control TBD Star Trek: Discovery's Latest Episode Raises Questions About Control Rating TBD
Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe Discusses Her Hopes For A Third Film TBD Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe Discusses Her Hopes For A Third Film Rating TBD
The Craft May 3, 1996 The Craft Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information