New Porn Stats Reveal The Worst Hollywood Chris, And It's Not Chris Pratt

While there are more than four actors named Chris in Hollywood, when it comes to the “best” and “worst” Chris debate, there are four dudes named Chris who are often considered: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth. (Sorry Chris O'Dowd.) What do all four of them have in common? Well, they’re all very fit white dudes who have appeared in superhero projects. While internet drama has recently called out Pratt as being the worst of the bunch, when you take a look at the porn stats, the numbers appear quite different.
Porn creator YouPorn compiled some stats based on searches on its site and found that Chris Pratt is not the worst Chris, at least when it comes to porn search metrics. In fact, when it comes to porn, Chris Pine has fewer searches than the other four on YouPorn site. I guess this is a case of Marvel triumphing over DC in at least one metric. Or maybe people just aren’t as into Star Trek as I thought.
While YouPorn doesn’t give specifics about how often people are searching or how the graph came together, by the site’s research, Chris Evans ranks as the “best Chris,” probably because people can’t get enough of “America’s Ass.” The most shocking thing about this graph is the crazy gap even between Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. I have to guess that perhaps this has to do with Evans accidentally revealing a nude pic of himself recently, but perhaps people are just that into Captain America.
I’d be interested to see how the worst Chris/best Chris debate plays out on other porn sites, but so far all we have is this one graph to go off of. Of course, we’ve done our own research at CinemaBlend previously, and -- spoiler alert -- Chris Evans won a poll on our site too, though that was when asked a simple question about who is the best Chris. (To clarify, we were not asking about porn searches.) Unfortunately, in that poll Chris Pine was eventually voted as the least best Chris as well.
As for Chris Pratt, the MCU and Jurassic World star has been in the news lately as the “worst Chris” thanks to some personal beliefs and a social media post that rubbed people the wrong way. Many of his co-stars have since come out to defend the Guardians of the Galaxy actor from the court of public opinion, including James Gunn, Zoe Saldana and more.
Ultimately, Chris Pratt may not be the best Chris, but if you’re looking for his best movie and TV roles, we definitely have you covered. And if you came here looking for Chris Pratt porn parodies, that’s a thing that exists too.