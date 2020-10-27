12 2020 Netflix Movies That You Really Need To Be Watching

I'm Thinking Of Ending Things

If you’re ever looking for a film that can totally turn your brain into a pretzel, the works of Charlie Kaufman are a great resource, and I’m Thinking Of Ending Things is one of his best movies in that regard. It starts out with a premise that’s simple enough, following a girlfriend (Jessie Buckley) and boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) as they travel to have dinner at the boyfriend’s parent’s house, but before too long things start to spin out in surrealist absurdity, and it successfully manages to be both comedic and horrific. It’s a winner, and a perfect Netflix release in that once it’s over you can immediately go back through it to parse all the details and analyze the hell out of it.