The Internet Can't Stop, Won't Stop Asking Jennifer Garner If She’s Pregnant

Look I know Jennifer Garner is super youthful looking for 48. I also know Janet Jackson successfully had a baby in her fifties a few years ago, so it's possible to have a baby when you're an older mom. However, Garner's been totally open with her fanbase about not planning to have more babies. She, in fact, also recently split from her longtime partner during quarantine, and given she’s been a homebody during lockdown, she may not even be seeing someone at this moment in her life.