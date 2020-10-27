Comments

The Internet Can't Stop, Won't Stop Asking Jennifer Garner If She’s Pregnant

Jennifer Garner in 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner has been a delight on social media over the last several months. The actress and mom of three has shared plenty of fun posts from her farm as well as her day-to-day life at home. And not once, but multiple times now, she’s had to deal with being asked whether or not she’s pregnant by fans. Can we just all agree to lay off the pregnancy rumors moving forward?

The first time Jennifer Garner was asked straight out whether or not she’s pregnant, she had on overalls on while at work on the farm. I dunno if the angle was unflattering or what, but she was asked whether or not she was pregnant and she ultimately chose to address the rumors head-on, noting,

I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be – pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story.

Separately, this week Jennifer Garner had a second moment that encouraged plenty of fans to comment on whether or not the Peppermint actress might be pregnant. This time I at least kind of get why people would have the question. In the Instagram post, Jennifer Garner is holding a pumpkin that has a little baby pumpkin inside of a larger pumpkin.

If you look carefully, it actually seems to be a small “person” pumpkin inside of a larger “home” pumpkin, but a lot of people went directly to a bun in the oven, noting, “Does this mean there is a little Jennifer?” and other nosy comments of that nature, including some stuff about the actress' weight. Still, even the more reasonable pregnancy-related responses mentioned things like “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a second.” So, you can see how confusion reigned supreme with Jennifer Garner’s fanbase.

Look I know Jennifer Garner is super youthful looking for 48. I also know Janet Jackson successfully had a baby in her fifties a few years ago, so it's possible to have a baby when you're an older mom. However, Garner's been totally open with her fanbase about not planning to have more babies. She, in fact, also recently split from her longtime partner during quarantine, and given she’s been a homebody during lockdown, she may not even be seeing someone at this moment in her life.

I guess what I’m saying is, anytime Jennifer Garner posts something innocuous on social media that could be interpreted as a pregnancy comment, I suggest taking a deep breath before you ask. Even if she were pregnant, it wouldn’t really be our business unless she made it our business and she's been clear she doesn't want to be pregnant again, anyway.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner really doesn’t need me to defend her. She took to the comments in her post again to note that she is absolutely, definitely, and totally not pregnant, reiterating,

STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.

So, there you have it folks. Jennifer Garner is not pregnant. Now we can all get back to more important things, like watching Garner sobbing as she finishes The Office.

