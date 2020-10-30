Jared Leto's Joker And 6 Other Marvel And DC Movie Villains Who Didn't Get Enough Time To Shine

There are more villains from the pages of DC and Marvel alike who have been put on the back burner in a major movie adaptation than the average audience member may realize, most likely because their role was so unfairly small that the memory of them did not survive past the end credits (or the post-credits scene, even). However, that may be the more ideal fate when compared to being portrayed in such a disappointing fashion that you never hear the end of it from fans.

I have compiled a list of characters who have suffered either outcome in hopes to give credit where it is due - or, at least, remind people of the value in second chances. If you ask me, the following seven comic book movie villains deserve that opportunity to outgrow their infamy, starting with one who has actually been granted that wish recently.