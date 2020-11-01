Happiest Season: 8 Quick Things We Know About Kristen Stewart's Lesbian Rom-Com

With the Halloween decorum drawing to a close, it's only a matter of days before people take out their yuletide decorations, pull out the Christmas tree, wrap up their presents, and welcome in another holiday season of merry delights and plentiful good tidings. Alas, while this year will assuredly be less merry than many others before it, that doesn't mean you have to be a grinch. Your annual family tradition of going to the movies might be dashed, but if you have a Hulu subscription, you will be able to watch Happiest Season, the seasonal romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart.

Once set for theaters, Happiest Season will go straight to the service in November. This year won't be filled with as much holly and jolly as others, but you can still invite some laughs in. If you're curious to learn more about this upcoming lesbian rom-com, here are eight quick things you should know.