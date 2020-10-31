Iconic James Bond Actor Sean Connery Is Dead At 90

Connery’s career would take a major turn in the 1960s when he signed on to play James Bond in the big-screen adaptations of Ian Fleming’s novels. The Scottish actor would become the first actor to portray the character in a film and, as such, he would set the tone for the various Bond performances that would follow in the decades to come. His suave appearance and relatively calm demeanor have been highlights for critics and audiences alike. And of course, his delivery of the line, “The name’s Bond, James Bond.” Is firmly woven into the fabric of cinematic history.