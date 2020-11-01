Sylvester Stallone Celebrated Halloween With A Cool Rocky-Inspired Pumpkin

It’s always impressive when you see a jack-o-lantern carved with skill and precision. Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky obviously has those qualities in the ring, and it looks like Sylvester Stallone himself may have those same skills with a carving knife. He recently took to Instagram to show off his jack-o-lantern inspired by the Italian Stallion himself. It's not specified who carved the pumpkin, but it would, at least, appear to be Stallone's handiwork. Check it out: