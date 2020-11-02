Comments

Looks Like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is About To Start Filming

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment world, although the extended wait for Phase Four has been excruciating for the countless fans out there. But production on the next slate of movies is all out, with Shang-Chi wrapped and both Thor: Love and Thunder and Spider-Man 3 in pre-production. And now it looks like Marvel Studios may also be gearing up to begin filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With characters like Captain America and Iron Man retired from the MCU, the next two phases will likely put a great deal of focus on the newer class of big screen heroes. This includes Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, whose second solo movie will be directed by Sam Raimi. And now fans are excited after Scarlet Witch's stunt performer C.C. Ice posted from isolation before filming begins.

C.C. Ice's post to her Instagram Story ultimately landed on Reddit, where Marvel fans collectively freaked out about a third Marvel blockbuster preparing to film. Ice is an experienced stunt performer that has used her talents to double for characters in the MCU including Black Widow. And after doing Elizabeth Olsen's stunts for WandaVision, she's expected to continue this collaboration for Scarlet Witch's role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Not much is known about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but fans are eager to see how Scarlet Witch factors into the sequel's mysterious story. Wanda and Stephen Strange have yet to share any scenes together in the MCU, so there's no telling what their interpersonal dynamic will be like. But the fans can't wait to see their respective powers working together, especially with high concepts like the multiverse coming into play.

Marvel fan can re-watch Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The first Doctor Strange movie is still the trippiest movie in the MCU thus far, featuring uniquely stunning visuals and time loops. Sam Raimi has some big shoes to fill with the upcoming sequel, although his previous work with both horror and the Spider-Man trilogy has certainly prepared him for this moment. And in addition to the story focusing on Benedict Cumberbatch's protagonist, there will also a be a focus on Scarlet Witch and possibly newcomer America Chavez.

Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Endgame

The contents of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently a complete mystery, but the title shows that the multiverse is being tackled in Sam Raimi's MCU debut. There are countless theories about how this will turn out, especially with Benedict Cumberbatch's character also having a role in Spider-Man 3. The upcoming movie will also directly tie-in with WandaVision on Disney+, so the crossover possibilities seem endless.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will mark the first film appearance for Scarlet Witch outside of The Avengers franchise, and will therefore have the appropriate time to spend on the character. And when factoring in WandaVision, it's clear that the MCU has big plans for Elizabeth Olsen's signature character. We'll just have to see how it all shakes down when official announcement come from the studio.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

