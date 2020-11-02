Looks Like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is About To Start Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment world, although the extended wait for Phase Four has been excruciating for the countless fans out there. But production on the next slate of movies is all out, with Shang-Chi wrapped and both Thor: Love and Thunder and Spider-Man 3 in pre-production. And now it looks like Marvel Studios may also be gearing up to begin filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.