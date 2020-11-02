Stanley Tucci Explains Why It Was ‘Nice’ To Be Able To Reunite With Anne Hathaway For The Witches

For those who would like to see Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci team up again in The Devil Wears Prada 2, you may want to temper those hopes. Many of the actors, including Stanely Tucci, have said it isn’t going to happen. So, at least for the time being, The Witches is likely going to be the closest thing you’re going to get to these two coming back together again. Should the pair reunite again though, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know.