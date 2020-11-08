Upcoming Jamie Foxx Movies And TV Shows: Soul, MCU's Spider-Man 3, And More

Spider-Man 3 - December 17th, 2021 (Filming)

Admittedly, Jamie Foxx's first attempt at playing Electro didn't turn out so hot. While he certainly put his all into his energetic villainous turn in 2014's ill-fated The Amazing Spider-Man 2, his overwrought performance was just one of the movie's many failings. Many assumed it was lights out for Foxx's time with Spidey, particularly with the MCU starting their own Spider-Man trilogy outside of this shortened Sony franchise. But not unlike Ryan Reynolds reprising Deadpool once more in a separate film, Foxx shocked us all with the announcement that he'll reprise his role as this lightning-based antagonist in MCU's forthcoming, untitled Spider-Man sequel. But it should be noted that this take will seemingly be separate from his past portrayal.

It's currently filming now. We'll have to wait to see if Electro's return is shockingly good or another burnout. Spider-Man 3 is slated for December 17th, 2021.