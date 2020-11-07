At long last, Disney+ is finally coming to Brazil in November 2020, giving millions access to a seemingly endless well of content to explore. Once the service goes live in the South American nation, subscribers there will finally be able to enjoy shows like The Mandalorian, all of the movies and upcoming originals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, decades of Pixar films and delightful shorts, all of the classic Disney releases, and so much more.

But when exactly will Disney+ be coming to Brazil and how will subscribers there access the popular streaming service that first launched in the United States and other territories in November 2019? Here is some handy information that will answer those questions and more. Here's how to watch Disney+ in Brazil.