Why A24’s The Green Knight Is Rated R

The Green Knight was originally intended to premiere at South by Southwest in March, with its wide theatrical release following on May 29. However, the current health crisis scrapped those plans, and while there are numerous theaters around the world that have reopened, and a handful of new movies are playing on big screens, there are still enough keeping their doors shut that we’re a long ways off from getting back into the traditional theatrical groove. As such, it’s hard to predict when The Green Knight will be made available to the masses.