Upcoming Kevin Hart Movies: What's Ahead For The Jumanji Star

For quite some time now, Kevin Hart has been one of the hardest working entertainers in show business, and it doesn't look like he has any plans on slowing down anytime soon. And despite being involved in a serious car accident in 2019 that left the star of the rebooted Jumanji movies severely injured and then a 2020 COVID-19 diagnosis, he's looking to bounce back with one hell of a run in the next year or so.

With a few remakes of iconic '80s comedies, a project with Chris Rock, and and so much more, Kevin Hart's upcoming movies span multiple genres and will see the comedian-turned-actor take things to the next level of his already unprecedented career. Here' everything that's ahead for Kevin Hart in the very near future.