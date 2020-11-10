Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Is All Grown Up And Sharing The First Look At His New Baby

Leave a Comment
It was just a few months ago that Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, most known for his stint playing Ron Weasley throughout the movie franchise’s run, announced the birth of his first baby. This was in May of 2020 and given it has been the longest year ever, I’m a little surprised that his baby isn’t all grown up yet. (Joking, but 2020 am I right?) Nonetheless, he’s finally shared a first look and some details with his fanbase about the little tyke, joining Instagram in the process.
So many things to unpack here. First of all, it’s always a fun move for the fanbase when a new celebrity joins social media. It’s even cooler when it’s to introduce the fans to his little one, a girl named Wednesday. I do not know if that is an Addams Family reference, but I’m sure one day we will find out. In the meantime, take a look at the cutie.
Of course, his Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton -- who is very active on Instagram -- was one of the first to respond, noting:
Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday. xx
Some celebrities have worked hard to keep their kids’ faces off of social media in recent years until they are ready. (Gwyneth Paltrow even has a rule with her kids about getting permission before she posts.) A lot of times when a baby is born this means we only get a look at like a hand or a foot, which is altogether… fine, though I totally get the want for privacy.
In this case, we get to see Rupert Grint being a daddy and holding little Wednesday, which is both adorable and marks the passage of time in a very profound way. Of course, it’s one thing to know Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe are all grown up; it’s another thing to literally see one of them child-rearing.
Rupert Grint has actually been with actress Georgia Groome since 2011 and the two share Wednesday together. There were rumors the two were married previously, but those haven’t been confirmed. As the announcement notes, Wednesday’s middle name starts with a G. and could even be a nod to her mom’s own last name, though that has not been clarified yet either. Grint may be on Instagram now, but he's certainly not an open book.
For now, Grint is the only one of the big three to have had a baby (four if we're counting Tom Felton), but if and when that ever changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, there’s been plenty to read about with the Fantastic Beasts movies lately, so expect more Harry Potter universe content coming down the pipeline.