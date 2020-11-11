Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Talk Dune Dance Parties, And Apparently Javier Bardem Was Involved

Timothee Chalamet: What was your favorite thing we did on break from shooting?

Zendaya: I guess it was the dance parties that I hosted in my room.

Chalamet: There was a super legit fucking wrap party at the end there. We were with some of the cast, and then Javier [Bardem] came in and we were all dancing.

Zendaya: Javier popped in, yeah.