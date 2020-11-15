Meet Mamoudou Athie: 8 Movies And TV Shows To Get To Know The Up-And-Coming Actor

Mamoudou Athie is starting to build an impressive screen resume. He’s been the lead and supporting character in many major films such as Underwater, Uncorked, and the upcoming Jurassic Park: Dominion. Athie may not have completely gained name recognition yet, but he will soon.

Mamoudou Athie’s varied TV and film credits have allowed him to showcase his immense talent and made us excited to see what he does next. For those just discovering Athie, let’s take a look at some of his major screen credits and discuss why he might be the next actor to watch.