Jason Blum Offers Update On Blumhouse’s Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie

It’s still active. We haven’t quite figured it out, but we’re getting closer every day. The story is the big challenge. You know, Five Nights at Freddy’s should have been easier because there are books, there’s a lot of lore and storytelling. For a video game, I think it has more storytelling than almost any other. But still, the story goes down so many rabbit holes. It goes down so many different directions. It’s big. Choosing which part to tell the first time out of the gate — and how to tell it — has been tricky.